MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea exports in April fell 9.2 percent from a year ago to 12.21 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

The country's tea exports in the first four months of 2017 rose 5.7 percent to 72.77 million kg, it said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)