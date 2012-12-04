MUMBAI Dec 4 India's tea exports in April to September dropped by a fifth from last year to 81.85 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

In value term, however, exports during the period eased only 3.3 percent due to higher per kg realization.

India exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)