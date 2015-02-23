MUMBAI Feb 23 India's tea exports in 2014 fell 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 201.23 million kg due to poor demand from Bangladesh and Iran, the state run Tea Board said in a statement.

The country's exports to Bangladesh halved on year to 5.86 million kg, while exports to Iran stood at 18.03 million kg, down 22 percent.

In value terms India's exports dropped 13.5 percent from a year earlier to $643.75 million in 2014.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)