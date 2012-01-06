MUMBAI Jan 6 Tea prices in India, the world's second biggest producer, fell at the auction held during Jan 3-5, due to poorer quality of leaf on offer, dealers and industry officials said on Friday.

Price of CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea stood at 124.28 rupees per kg, down 0.95 percent from 125.48 rupees at the previous weekly auction. Dust tea price fell 5.19 percent to 113.79 rupees per kg.

"Tea prices were lower at this week's auction due to poor quality of the leaf on offer. Previous to this week's auction, the quality was much better," said Kalyan Sundaram, secretary, Calcutta Tea Traders Association.

Sundaram said that there is no shortage in demand from the local buyers.

India exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the U.K, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea exports climbed 13.4 percent in November to 17.47 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said on Friday, as demand picked up from traditional buyers in the Middle East.

India's tea output in November fell 3.8 percent on year to 90.3 million kg, the Tea Board said, while total production in the first 11 months of 2011 rose 3.2 percent to 937.5 million kg.

India is likely to harvest a record crop of more than 1 billion kg in 2011 calendar year, compared with 966 million kg in 2010, a senior industry official said in September.

He expected the country's exports to fall nearly 7 percent in 2011 to 180-185 million kg due to payment problems with Iran and unrest in the Middle East.

Prices in the latest auction (Jan 3-5)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Avg Price --------------------------------------------------------

CTC Leaf 3394874 2760725 124.28 Dust tea 1148118 920909 113.79

Prices in the last auction (Dec 27-29) ---------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3446413 2811344 125.48 Dust tea 1206910 966109 120.02

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)