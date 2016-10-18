MUMBAI Oct 18 Tea production in India eased 1.7 percent to 154.56 million kg in September from a year earlier, the state-run Tea Board said on Monday, as plucking fell in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam.

Production in Assam fell 8.5 percent from a year earlier to 85.01 million kg, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)