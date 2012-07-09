MUMBAI Tea output in India's top-producing Assam state is likely to fall by 5 percent in 2012 due to a dry spell in the first five months followed by heavy rains from June, which could harden prices further, industry officials said.

The northeastern state produced 508.7 million kg of tea in 2011, accounting for over half of the country's total production.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

"So far, production in Assam is down. It is likely to remain lower than last year due to bad weather," Rajib Barooah, chairman of Assam Tea Planters' Association, told Reuters.

The state produced 50.2 million kg tea in the first four months of 2012, down nearly 22 percent on year.

"It is very difficult to forecast production for the entire year. We have just entered the peak production season...going by the trend, it seems production in Assam is likely to be down by more than 25 million kg," said a senior official at the state-run Tea Board.

In 2011, the state managed a bumper crop between July to October, but is unlikely to do so this year, Barooah said.

Assam produces the bulk of its tea in the second half of the calendar year, but excessive rainfall and floods are seen denting the harvest this year.

At least 77 people were killed and nearly two million affected by heavy monsoon rains that caused floods in Assam, in what the prime minister last week called one of the worst such disasters in recent times.

"The rainfall pattern has changed. There was a very long dry spell earlier this year and now we are getting excessive rain in a short span. The overall rainfall for the year might be normal, but its spread is not even. It is not good for tea production," Barooah said.

Dry weather cut output of all tea gardens in the state with heavy rains and floods compounding the problem in some.

The production shortfall has pushed up tea prices of all grades. The average tea price was 138 rupees per kg at the latest auction, up 30 percent from a year ago.

Tea prices are likely to remain firm in the second half of the year as consumption in the country rises 2.5 percent per annum, said Kamal Baheti, chief financial officer at McLeod Russel (MCLE.NS), the world's biggest tea producer.

McLeod Russel, which has tea gardens in India and Uganda, produced 102 million kg in the last financial year.

"Demand is rising, but production is not. There are constraints in raising output," said Baheti.

Tea output in other major producing countries was also lower than last year in the first few months of 2012.

Sri Lanka's tea production fell 8.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of lower output.

Uganda's tea production is forecast to drop 8 percent this year, while Kenya's tea output for the first three months of 2012 fell 15 percent on year.

