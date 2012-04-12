MUMBAI, April 12 India's tea production in January dropped 10.5 percent from the year ago to 18.7 million kilograms, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement, as unfavourable weather in the top producing north eastern Assam state hampered plucking.

The production in Assam slumped nearly 43 percent in January to 1.96 million kg.

The world's second biggest tea producer exports CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in 2011 rose to a record high of 988.3 million kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)