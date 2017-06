June 26 India's tea production in April dropped to 61 million kg, down 16.4 percent from a year earlier, the state-run Tea Board said, as unfavourable weather in the top producing north eastern Assam state hampered plucking.

The country's tea production in the first four months of 2012 fell by 14.4 percent to 143.3 million kg from a year earlier, the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world's second biggest tea producer exports the CTC (crush, tear, curl) tea variety mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

India's tea production in 2011 rose to a record high of 988.3 million kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Anthony Barker)