MUMBAI, Sept 11 India produced 132.7 million kg of tea in July, slightly lower than 133.3 million kg a year earlier, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Tuesday, as heavy rainfall in top producing Assam state hurt plucking.

The country's tea production in the first seven months of 2012 fell 4.2 percent on year to 470.7 million kg as dry weather in Assam hampered plucking earlier this year.

India's 2012 tea production is expected to ease 1.5 percent to 973 million kg from a record 988.3 million kg in 2011 as drought affected output in the first six months of the year, the managing director of the second-biggest tea producing firm said last month.