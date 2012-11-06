Nov 6 India produced 302 million kg of tea during August-September, nearly 3.6 percent higher than last year, the state-run Tea Board said on Tuesday, as the weather became favourable for plucking in the top producing north-eastern Assam state.

The country had produced 291.5 million kg tea during these two months last year, the Board said in a statement.

India is the world's second biggest producer of tea after China and exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

The south Asian country's production from April to September stood at 690.3 million kg compared to 688.7 million kg a year earlier, the Board said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)