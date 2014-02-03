MUMBAI Feb 3 India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said in a statement, as small growers in the northern-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves.

The world's second biggest tea producer harvested 1,126 million kg in the 2012 calendar year.

India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)