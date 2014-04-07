BUZZ-Indiabulls Real Estate jumps to over 6-yr high on restructuring plans
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
MUMBAI, April 7 India's tea production in February jumped 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 15.30 million kg due to higher plucking in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the state-run Tea Board said.
Production in Tamil Nadu rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 10.19 million kg, the board said in a statement on Monday.
The world's second biggest tea producer exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)
** Shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soar as much as 42.7 pct to highest since November 2010
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.