MUMBAI, April 7 India's tea production in February jumped 10.4 percent from a year earlier to 15.30 million kg due to higher plucking in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the state-run Tea Board said.

Production in Tamil Nadu rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier to 10.19 million kg, the board said in a statement on Monday.

The world's second biggest tea producer exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)