* Lower rains, high temperatures trim output in Assam
* Output, quality of premier second flush crop seen hit
* Poor monsoon rains may increase losses in second half
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, April 29 Tea output in India's
top-producing Assam state is likely to fall by 10 percent in
2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures,
hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest
black tea producer, industry officials said.
A drop in India's production and exports could push up
global prices and boost shipments from competing countries like
Kenya, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
India's north-eastern Assam state produced 618 million kg
tea in 2013, more-than half of the country's total production of
1,200 million kg.
"We have lost production since the start of the year due to
extreme dry weather. There could be a 10 percent drop in
production this year," Rajib Barooah, chairman of Assam Tea
Planters' Association, told Reuters.
"Higher temperatures are hitting the growth of tea bushes.
There is a concern of pest infestation due to erratic weather."
In Assam and West Bengal, the country's second-biggest tea
producer, temperatures were hovering 2 to 5 degrees Celsius
above normal, the weather department said on Tuesday.
"Tea plantations badly need rainfall. Further dryness will
increase crop damage," said Sujit Patra, joint secretary at the
Indian Tea Association.
Tea production in West Bengal, centred on Darjeeeling tea
gardens known for their superior quality, could drop if adverse
weather conditions prevail for next few weeks, Patra said.
From March 1 to April 23, Assam received 69 percent less
rainfall than normal, while rainfall in West Bengal was 63
percent below average. The two states accounted for nearly 80
percent of the tea production last year.
Rainfall in March and April determines production in May and
June, when Indian tea gardens produce their premier second flush
crop.
"Quality-wise second flush is the best and most sought by
exporters. If its production and quality goes down, then
obviously it will have a negative impact on exports," Barooah
said.
India's tea exports rose 2 percent to 212 million kg in 2013
due to higher purchases from Iran.
India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea mainly to Egypt,
Pakistan and the UK, and orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and
Russia.
"Early onset of the monsoon and average rainfall could limit
the crop damage. But if the monsoon remains patchy as forecast
by weather department, then production would suffer in the
second half of the year," said a researcher at Tea Research
Association.
India usually produces the bulk of its tea in the second
half of the year. The country is likely to receive below-average
rainfall in 2014, the government's weather office said on
Thursday, citing a risk to the June-September monsoon rain
season from the El Nino weather pattern.
Adverse weather could trim tea output at the world's biggest
tea producer McLeod Russel and Jay Shree Tea and
Industries as they have plantations in Assam and West
Bengal. But the impact on earnings would be limited due to a
likely rise in tea prices.
"On auction platforms we are getting lower supplies than
last year and this is being reflected in tea prices," Kalyan
Sundaram, secretary of Calcutta Tea Traders Association, said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Richard Pullin)