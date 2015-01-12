MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - I ndia's tea production in November 2014 fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 101.31 million kg due to a drop in plucking in top producing north-eastern Assam state, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Production in Assam fell 15.4 percent from a year earlier to 46.80 million kg, the board said.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)