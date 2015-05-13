MUMBAI May 13 India's tea production fell 19 percent in March from a year earlier to 43.69 million kg due to lower output in the north-eastern region of the country, the state-run Tea Board said.

The production in Assam, the biggest producing state, dropped by nearly a quarter from a year earlier to 11.87 million kg due to dry weather, it said in a statement.

The state received ample rainfall since April and production should improve in coming months, said an official with the board.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)