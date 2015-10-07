MUMBAI Oct 7 India's tea production in August fell nearly 7 percent from a year earlier to 152.71 million kg due to lower plucking in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said.

Production in Assam dropped 11 percent from a year earlier to 88.52 million kg due to heavy rainfall that hit plucking, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)