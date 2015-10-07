MUMBAI Oct 7 India's tea production in August
fell nearly 7 percent from a year earlier to 152.71 million kg
due to lower plucking in the top producing north-eastern state
of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said.
Production in Assam dropped 11 percent from a year earlier
to 88.52 million kg due to heavy rainfall that hit plucking, it
said in a statement on Wednesday.
India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC
(crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK,
and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)