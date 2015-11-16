MUMBAI Nov 16 India's tea production in September dropped 5.4 percent from a year earlier to 148.81 million kg as adverse weather affected plucking in the key north-eastern region, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Production in West Bengal dropped 13.5 percent from a year earlier to 39.24 million kg, while output in southern India dropped 7.33 percent to 18.34 million kg, the board said.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)