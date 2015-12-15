MUMBAI Dec 15 India's tea production in key October month dropped 7 percent from a year earlier to 158.06 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement, as a strike called by plantation workers in southern India hit plucking.

Production in the southern state of Kerala, where plantation workers went on strike demanding higher wages, dropped 60 percent from a year ago to 3.05 million kg.

The output in the country's top producing Assam state dropped 4 percent to 92.58 million kg.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Tea plucking in India usually picks up between July and October. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)