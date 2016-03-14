MUMBAI, March 14 Tea production in India fell 16.3 percent to 17.87 million kg in January from a year earlier as plucking dropped in southern states, the state-run Tea Board said.

Production in south India dropped 15.2 percent to 14.56 million kg from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)