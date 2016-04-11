MUMBAI, April 11 Tea production in India rose 5 percent to 17.02 million kg in February from a year earlier as plucking gained in southern states, the state-run Tea Board said.

Production in south India jumped 5.75 percent to 14.75 million kg from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)