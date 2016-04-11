MUMBAI, April 11 Tea production in India rose 5
percent to 17.02 million kg in February from a year earlier as
plucking gained in southern states, the state-run Tea Board
said.
Production in south India jumped 5.75 percent to 14.75
million kg from a year ago, the Board said in a statement.
India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC
(crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK,
and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)