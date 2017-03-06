MUMBAI, March 6 India's tea production in January rose nearly 6 percent from a year earlier to 19 million kg as plucking rose in the eastern state of West Bengal, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

West Bengal produced 4.47 million kg of tea in January, up 91 percent from the year-earlier period, the Board said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)