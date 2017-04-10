MUMBAI, April 10 India's tea production in February fell 21 percent from a year earlier to 13.54 million kg as a severe drought in the southern state of Tamil Nadu hit plucking, the state-run Tea Board said.

Tamil Nadu produced 8.41 million kg of tea in February, down 20 percent from the year-earlier period, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)