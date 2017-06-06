BRIEF-Shriram EPC gets orders worth 1.65 bln rupees under water management business
* Says Shriram EPC bags orders worth Rs 165 crores under water management business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.
Assam produced 42.77 million kg of tea in April, up 32 percent from a year ago, it said on Tuesday.
India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.