MUMBAI Jan 1 India's tea production in October fell 4.1 percent from an year ago to 129.68 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said, as adverse weather cut production in the top producing north-eastern Assam state.

The country had produced 135.21 million kg tea in October 2011, the Board said in a statement.

India is the world's second biggest producer of tea after China and exports CTC tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the premium orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)