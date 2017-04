MUMBAI Oct 7 India's tea production in August rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier to 154.26 million kg, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement, as the shortfall in output in the southern states was offset by higher plucking in key north-eastern states.

The country's tea production in the first eight months of the 2013 calendar year stood at 704.87 million kg, up 6.3 percent from last year.

Tea plucking in the world's second biggest producer usually gains momentum between July and October.

India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade tea mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)