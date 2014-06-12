MUMBAI, June 12 India's tea production in April dropped by a quarter from a year earlier to 56.77 million kg due to a drop in plucking in the top producing Assam state due to extreme dry weather, the state-run Tea Board said on Thursday.

Production in the north-eastern state fell 40 percent from a year earlier to 25.33 million kg, the board said in a statement.

Tea output in Assam state is likely to fall by 10 percent in 2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures, hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest black tea producer, industry officials said.

India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)