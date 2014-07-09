MUMBAI, July 9 India's tea production in May
dropped 12 percent from a year earlier to 91.41 million kg on a
drop in plucking in the northern states due to extreme dry
weather, the state-run Tea Board said on Wednesday.
A drop in output has been pushing up prices in the world's
second biggest producer and can reduce its exports.
Production in northern India fell 16.6 percent from a year
earlier to 65.88 million kg, the board said in a statement.
Tea output in Assam state is likely to fall by 10 percent in
2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures,
hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest
black tea producer, industry officials said.
India exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt,
Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and
Russia.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)