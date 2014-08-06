MUMBAI Aug 6 India's tea production in June rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 141.32 million kg as plucking gained momentum in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the state-run Tea Board said on Wednesday.

Output in Tamil Nadu rose 11.2 percent from a year ago to 21.24 million kg, although production in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam fell 5.62 percent to 70.37 million kg, the board said in a statement.

Tea output in Assam is likely to fall 10 percent in 2014 due to scanty rainfall and a sharp rise in temperatures, hitting exports of premium grade leaf from the world's biggest black tea producer, industry officials said.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)