MUMBAI Aug 8 Tea production in India jumped 15 percent to 144.11 million kg in June from a year earlier, the state-run Tea Board said on Monday, as ample rainfall boosted output in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam.

Production in Assam rose 16 percent to 73.14 million kg from a year earlier, the Board said in a statement.

India, the world's second biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)