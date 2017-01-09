MUMBAI Jan 9 India's tea production in November jumped nearly 15 percent from a year earlier to 127.10 million kg as plucking rose in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Assam produced 66.09 million kg of tea in November, up 9.2 percent from the year-earlier period, the Board said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)