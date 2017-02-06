MUMBAI Feb 6 India's tea production in 2016 rose 2.5 percent from a year ago to 1,239 million kg as plucking rose in the top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.

Output in Assam rose 1.7 percent from a year ago to 642.18 million kg in 2016, it said.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)