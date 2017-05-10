BRIEF-India's Kanco Tea & Industries to consider issue of bonus shares
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to existing shareholders of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sND3qK) Further company coverage:
(Corrects spelling of word state in paragraph 1)
MUMBAI May 10 India's tea production in March fell 21 percent from a year earlier to 56.08 million kg as dry weather hurt production in the biggest producing north-eastern Assam state, the state-run Tea Board said.
Assam produced 21 million kg of tea in March, down 37.4 percent from the year-earlier period, the board said in a statement.
India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
In Kenya, the world's biggest tea exporter, drought cut the African country's first-quarter production by more than a third from a year earlier to 90.09 million kg, the Tea Board said last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says Indian Oil’s LPG import terminal at Puthuvypeen to help reduce backlog for refills in Kerala