MUMBAI May 10 India's tea production in March fell 21 percent from a year earlier to 56.08 million kg as dry weather hurt production in the biggest producing north-eastern Assam state, the state-run Tea Board said.

Assam produced 21 million kg of tea in March, down 37.4 percent from the year-earlier period, the board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

In Kenya, the world's biggest tea exporter, drought cut the African country's first-quarter production by more than a third from a year earlier to 90.09 million kg, the Tea Board said last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)