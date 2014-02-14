Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction as buyers sought hefty discount for poor grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 115.63 rupees ($1.85) per kg this week, down 3.8 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade edged up 1 percent to 118.12 rupees per kg. "This week demand was good but buyers were seeking season-end supplies at lower prices," said a Kolkata-based dealer. The highest price for top Kenyan tea slipped to $4.13 per kg at this week's auction from $4.41 per kg last week, Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Wednesday. India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said, as small growers in the north-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves. Prices at the latest auction (Feb.11-12) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,919,933 1,424,328 115.63 CTC Dust 740,015 646,176 118.12 Prices in the previous auction (Feb.5-7) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,154,080 1,596,153 120.17 CTC Dust 1,042,448 867,003 116.95 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o