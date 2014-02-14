MUMBAI, Feb 14 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, fell at this week's auction as buyers sought hefty discount for poor grade leaf. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 115.63 rupees ($1.85) per kg this week, down 3.8 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade edged up 1 percent to 118.12 rupees per kg. "This week demand was good but buyers were seeking season-end supplies at lower prices," said a Kolkata-based dealer. The highest price for top Kenyan tea slipped to $4.13 per kg at this week's auction from $4.41 per kg last week, Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said on Wednesday. India's tea production in 2013 rose by 6.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 1,200 million kg, the Indian Tea Association said, as small growers in the north-eastern part of the country plucked more leaves. Prices at the latest auction (Feb.11-12) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,919,933 1,424,328 115.63 CTC Dust 740,015 646,176 118.12 Prices in the previous auction (Feb.5-7) --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,154,080 1,596,153 120.17 CTC Dust 1,042,448 867,003 116.95 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)