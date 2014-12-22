MUMBAI, Dec 22 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, nudged lower at last week's auction due to a rise in supplies, though robust domestic demand capped the downside. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 163.86 rupees per kg last week, down 0.34 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade rose 1 percent to 161.25 rupees per kg. "Supplies rose, but demand was robust from local 'packeters' due to the winter season," said a dealer based in the eastern city of Kolkata. Prices at the latest auction (Dec.16-18) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) -------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,386,163 2,589,511 163.86 CTC Dust 1,366,729 1,128,643 161.25 Prices in the previous auction (Dec.9-11) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,008,439 2,423,386 164.42 CTC Dust 1,356,536 1,109,889 159.54 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)