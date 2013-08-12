MUMBAI Aug 12 Tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, rose at last week's auction on improved demand from local as well as overseas buyers amid concerns an indefinite strike in key tea growing areas may disrupt supplies.

The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade was sold at 147.09 rupees per kg, up 2.32 percent from the previous week's auction, while the dust variety was sold at 158.29 rupees per kg, up 1.94 percent.

"Tata Global Beverages was active, while HUL (Hindustan Unilever Ltd) was selective last week," said a Kolkata-based dealer.

"In Darjeeling, the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha has called for an indefinite strike. It could disrupt supplies in the coming weeks," he said.

Gorkhas, who are ethnic Nepalis, called an indefinite strike in the region, demanding a separate state of "Gorkhaland" be carved out of West Bengal to protect their culture and heritage.

The average price of Kenya's top grade Broken Pekoe Ones tea fell to $3.58 per kg at last week's sale from $3.88 at the last auction.

Prices at the latest auction (Aug 6-8)

(Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) ------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price ------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 3,224,648 2,157,149 147.09 Dust tea 1,512,251 1,093,419 158.29

Prices in the previous auction (July 30-31 and Aug 1) -------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 2,995,773 1,963,771 143.75 Dust tea 1,341,778 984,125 155.27

Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)