MUMBAI, March 28 Average tea prices in India, the world's second-biggest producer, dropped at this week's auction on subdued demand for poor quality supplies. The CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade leaf was sold at 101.09 rupees ($1.68) per kg, down 3.8 percent from the previous auction, while prices of the dust grade dropped 11.7 percent to 109.37 rupees per kg on thin supplies. "Large amount of stocks remained unsold. Buyers were not interested in poor quality tea," said a Kolkata-based dealer. India's tea exports in 2013 nudged higher by nearly 2 percent to 211.86 million kgs due to higher purchases by Iran, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement. Prices at the latest auction (March 25) (Quantity in kg; price in rupees per kg) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 749,264 455,036 101.09 CTC Dust 122,378 83,899 109.37 Prices in the previous auction (March 4-5) --------------------------------------------------------------- Variety Offered quantity Sold quantity Average Price --------------------------------------------------------------- CTC Leaf 1,237,295 805,203 105.07 CTC Dust 342,665 260,284 123.86 Source: Calcutta Tea Traders' Association ($1 = 60.2150 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)