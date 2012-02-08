NEW DELHI, Feb 8 - A first-time visitor to New Delhi might
think Indians are addicted to coffee. There are at least 10
coffee shops in Connaught Place, the city's financial and
commercial hub, most within sight of each other and doing well.
But if somebody wanted to enjoy a cup of tea at a similar
sort of cafe devoted to tea they'd be out of luck, even in the
world's second-largest tea producer -- and a country where
people drink nearly eight times more tea than coffee each year.
The lack of a single national franchise centred on tea,
known in India as chai and served in a glass, has come into
especially sharp focus now that coffee giant Starbucks is poised
to make its entry into India.
"You can find nice coffee anywhere, but finding a perfect
cup of chai outside is really tough," said Smiti Singh, a
Bangalore-based software engineer, who drinks at least four cups
of tea a day.
Vriti Malik, a marketing professional in New Delhi, spends
1,400 rupees ($29) on coffee a week and wouldn't mind spending
the same on tea, but the flavour just doesn't measure up.
"If it is good chai, I would not mind spending money," she
said. "I would like to see a lot of different flavours of tea,
and healthy stuff like green tea."
No matter what people say, much of the problem is image.
There are numerous tea vendors who set up shop under a tree
or on the streets in India, but the quality of chai they offer
for five rupees (10 cents) is often suspect. India's growing
urban middle-class would rather pay a few extra rupees for the
clean, posh settings offered by coffee shops.
In addition, selling tea has been traditionally considered a
down-market job. Coffee shops, on the other hand, have always
been associated with a Western, fashionable lifestyle.
Young, urban Indians have embraced the coffee culture, where
home-grown brand Café Coffee Day is the biggest player, followed
by Italy's Lavazza.
In January, Starbucks announced plans to enter the
competitive market with 50 outlets by year-end through a tie-up
with Tata Group, the country's biggest business house.
While these cafes, including Starbucks, do offer chai on the
menu, none of them caters exclusively to tea lovers.
Now, though, a new wave of educated entrepreneurs hopes to
capitalise on this gap, keeping the essence of Indian chai but
offering a modern setting.
TEA TIME?
When 36-year-old Harvard graduate Amuleek Singh Bijral
decided to quit his job and open tea shops, people were
perplexed.
"Selling chai is considered the last way of earning your
livelihood," he said. "But the fact of the matter is that tea is
a very large business in India."
Bijral opened a tea retail chain in Bangalore called Chai
Point in 2010. While roadside tea stalls offer just masala chai,
tea brewed with spices and herbs, the former engineer offers a
variety including lemon tea and green tea.
He also is trying to promote tea as a healthy drink rich in
antioxidants, which can boost the immune system.
"People were grateful that we were giving them a clean glass
of chai in an affordable and very hygienic setting," said
Bijral, who says he sold his millionth cup of tea in January and
is set to open an outlet in New Delhi next month.
Ankit Bohra also ventured into the tea business last year,
after submitting tea cafes as a business idea while an MBA
student in Mumbai. He subsequently put the idea into practice by
founding Tapri, a shop in the western city of Jaipur that sells
40 kinds of tea.
"Consumers are looking for a change," he said. "They have
been having coffee at coffee shops for so long, that they were
yearning for a new concept."
Bohra, who says his idea has already been copied by other
start-ups in Jaipur, plans to open another Tapri outlet soon.
Both Chai Point and Tapri have tried to steer away from
setting up as upscale cafés. A glass of tea costs less than
one-fifth the cost of a cappuccino at coffee shops.
While there are a handful of upscale tea restaurants such as
Infinitea in Bangalore, which says it tries to lure patrons with
a "refined palate", they haven't sprung up across the country.
"In India, the perception is that you need not pay that high
for chai," said Bijral, who said he was sure his no-frills cafe
would be a hit.
Bohra agreed that chai should stay close to its roots.
"Chai is a common man's drink," he said. "The moment you
start sophisticating it, it loses the essence of chai."
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert Birsel)