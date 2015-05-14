BENGALURU, India May 14 After ping pong tables,
motivational posters and casual dress codes, India's tech
start-ups are following Silicon Valley's lead and embracing the
"fail fast" culture credited with fuelling creativity and
success in the United States.
Taking failure as a norm is a major cultural shift in India,
where high-achieving children are typically expected to take
steady jobs at recognised firms. A failed venture hurts family
status and even marriage prospects.
But that nascent acceptance, fuelled by returning engineers
and billions of dollars in venture fund investment, is for many
observers a sign that India's $150 billion tech industry is
coming of age, moving from a back office powerhouse to a
creative force.
"There is obviously increased acceptance," said Raghunandan
G, co-founder of TaxiForSure, which was sold to rival Ola this
year. He is now investing in others' early stage ventures.
"My co-founder Aprameya (Radhakrishna) used to have lines of
prospective brides to meet ... the moment we started our own
company, all those prospective alliances disappeared. No one
wanted their daughters to marry a start-up guy."
Srikanth Chunduri returned to India after studying at Duke
University in the United States, and is now working on his
second venture. "I think what's encouraging is that acceptance
of failure is increasing despite the very deep-rooted Asian
culture where failure is a big no," he said.
"IT'S OK TO FAIL"
The shift has come about, executives say, as engineers began
returning from Silicon Valley to cash in on India's own boom, as
hundreds of millions of Indians go online.
"Investors too want to find the next Flipkart, and most of
them come from Silicon Valley backgrounds, so they bring that
culture," said Stewart Noakes, co-founder of TechHub, a global
community and workspace for tech entrepreneurs. "That's changing
the Indian norms. It's becoming ok to fail and try again."
Big names like Flipkart can also mean the prospect of a
lucrative exit for investors, covering a multitude of failures.
To be sure, the pace of change is slow in altering a culture
that has produced top software engineers for decades, but - as
yet - no Google, Apple or Twitter.
Cheap engineering talent keeps start-ups afloat far longer
than in Silicon Valley, where companies last less than two years
on average. And the freedom to fail remains restricted to a
small portion of India's corporate fabric, booming tech cities
like Bengaluru or Gurgaon outside New Delhi.
There is also still no revolving door with big corporates,
whom one senior Bengaluru headhunter described as beating down
salaries of executives who dared to risk - but then came back.
ROLE MODELS
But big homegrown successes like e-tailers Flipkart and
Snapdeal or mobile advertising firm InMobi, as well as the
multi-billion dollar firms set up by former executives from the
likes of Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google,
have created role models, encouraging graduates to take risks.
"With success stories, people accept it as a legitimate
exercise," said Ryan Valles, former CEO of coupon site
DealsandYou and a former executive at Accel Partners, now
working on a new project.
Meanwhile, billions in investor funding have fed the sector.
External cash - as opposed to more traditional bank loans
tied to individuals, or family savings - makes a difference.
Failing there can involve walking away Silicon Valley-style, not
years of court proceedings in a country with no formal
bankruptcy law.
There has also been, to date, no major collapse.
"What's happening is healthy: people recognising that some
things will fail, that it's largely a failure-based industry, in
the same way that movies, music or pharmaceuticals are," said
Shikhar Ghosh, senior lecturer at Harvard Business School.
An estimated 70-90 percent of start-ups fail.
But the biggest test may be the first bust after the boom.
"That will be the test: whether people come back into the
market and how they treat the people who lost their money," said
Ghosh.
