* What: Oct-Dec earnings of top-three software services cos
* When: Infosys on Jan 12, TCS on Jan 17 and Wipro on Jan 20
* Focus on U.S., euro zone demand outlook
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Jan 10 Indian software
companies are bracing for a slower pace of outsourcing contracts
in 2012 when they kick off quarterly earnings this week because
of the lingering debt crisis in Europe, their biggest market
after the United States.
Infosys Ltd, the country's No.2 software services
exporter, bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
and third-ranked Wipro Ltd get about three-quarters of
their revenue from the United States and Europe.
"Right now the discretionary spend into the calendar year
will be the key challenge to watch out, for the tech companies,"
said Dhiraj Sachdev, a senior fund manager at HSBC Asset
Management Ltd. "There is some kind of sense or early indication
that sales cycles may lengthen."
Global spending on information technology will rise at the
slowest pace in three years in 2012 as Europeans, worried about
the region's sovereign debt crisis are cutting back on
investments, research firm Gartner Inc said on Jan 5.
Gartner predicted global IT spending would rise 3.7 percent
in 2012, down from its earlier estimate of 4.6 percent. The
forecast for Western Europe was slashed to a 0.7 percent drop in
spending from a previously expected rise of 3.4 percent.
Infosys is expected to report on Thursday a 30 percent
profit rise for the December quarter, helped by an 8 percent
slide in the rupee, but the market will be focusing on any
revision in forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31,
comments on demand momentum, hiring and acquisition plans.
Brokerage Kotak Securities said in a report that it expects
Infosys to lower its dollar revenue growth guidance for the year
to March to 17 percent to 17.5 percent from its October guidance
of 17.1 percent to 19.1 percent.
HSBC's Sachdev said the budget for technology
spending by the financial services sector in Europe will be a
decisive factor for Indian software companies, which compete
with Accenture Plc and IBM Corp for contracts to
maintain computer systems and write software applications.
Accenture posted strong quarterly results last month, but
the technology outsourcing and consulting company gave a
cautious view of the second quarter amid the worsening global
economy.
The rupee was the worst performer among Asian currencies in
2011, losing nearly 16 percent against the dollar.
The weaker rupee may help Infosys gain about 295
basis points in margins for the December quarter, compared with
July-September, while Wipro may gain 55 basis points, CLSA
analysts said in a report.
"One percent depreciation in rupee (leads to) a
net inflow of some 30 basis points in margins," Infosys chief
executive officer S.D. Shibulal told Reuters in an interview in
November.
However, economic uncertainties are slowing decisions on
technology spending by overseas companies, said Shibulal, who is
also a co-founder of Bangalore-based Infosys, a pioneer in
India's nearly $76 billion IT services sector, said.
"We're clearly seeing it. The slowness has increased in the
last month or month and a half," he said in November.
German and French leaders met on Monday to discuss
how to boost growth in euro zone states struggling to tackle the
sovereign debt crisis, amid growing market worries about the
health of the global economy.
"We forecast net profit to grow faster than
revenue for the top three vendors despite unfavourable
cross-currency movements and hedging losses during the quarter,"
said UBS analyst Diviya Nagarajan in a note, referring to the
October-December quarter.
She has a "neutral" rating on Infosys and a "sell" rating on
Tata Consultancy and Wipro.
Shares in Tata Consultancy dropped 0.4 percent and Infosys
fell nearly 20 percent in 2011, compared to a nearly 16 percent
drop in the sector index and roughly 25 percent loss in
the main market index.
Infosys, which has a market value of nearly $31 billion,
trades at 17.5 times its forward earnings, compared with nearly
19 times for Tata Consultancy and 15.5 times for Wipro,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Infosys' operating margin at 28.2 percent for the three
months ended Sept 30 was the highest among its local peers and
ahead of IBM's 19.8 percent with Tata Consultancy, which has
recently seen its quarterly profit growing at a faster pace, at
27.1 percent, the data show.
Following are the forecasts for the quarter ended Dec 31,
based on a Reuters poll of 10 analysts for Infosys and Tata
Consultancy, and nine for Wipro.
Net Profit
Company Mean (bln Change Range (%) Results Due
rupees) (YoY %)
Infosys 23.1 29.8 23.4 - 33.8 Jan 12
Tata 28.9 23.1 10.3 - 28.6 Jan 17
Consultancy
Wipro 14.8 12.3 4.5 - 21.7 Jan 20
Sales
Company Mean (bln Change Range (%)
rupees) (YoY %)
Infosys 92.2 29.7 26.4 - 31.4
Tata 132.1 36.7 34.4 - 38.9
Consultancy
Wipro 97.4 24.6 23.3 - 25.7
