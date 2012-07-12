(Repeats story ahead of Infosys, TCS results with no change to
* What: Earnings of India's top three IT providers
* When: Infosys and TCS on Thursday, Wipro on July 24
* Focus on FY12/13 forecast, comments on demand
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, July 9 Uncertainty about spending by
U.S. and European clients in a weak global economy will likely
weigh on the earnings of Indian outsourcers, dampening hopes
that demand will pick up in the second half of the year.
India's $100 billion-a-year information technology and
back-office outsourcing industry earns about three-quarters of
its revenues from customers in the United States and Europe.
Analysts expect No.2 ranked Infosys Ltd., the only
top-three vendor to provide a full-year forecast, to pare its
revenue growth estimate for the current fiscal year to as low as
5 percent when it posts quarterly earnings on July 12.
The company in April had forecast 8-10 percent growth for
the fiscal year ending March 2013, already disappointing
investors enough to cut 13 percent of its market value on the
day. It has gained about 2 percent since.
The National Association of Software and Service Companies,
or NASSCOM, an industry lobby, expects the industry to grow
exports by 11-14 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in
March.
Customers continue to hold back discretionary spending due
to the extended euro-zone crisis and the absence of unequivocal
data that an economic recovery is under way in the United
States, the Indian providers' biggest market.
"Hopes of a recovery in the second half are just that,
hopes," said Apurva Shah, head of research at BNP Paribas Mutual
Fund, which manages investments of about $750 million, including
in the top Indian IT companies.
Due to the continued uncertainty in the demand environment
and discretionary spending not coming through, the fund was
"underweight" on the sector, Shah said.
FADING FAST
The sluggish global economy is prompting clients to demand
more for every dollar spent. This adds to the pressure on
billing rates on a commoditised set of services that Indian
firms, competing with Accenture and IBM, rely on
for the bulk of their revenues.
"The depressed situation in the west appears to continue to
be of concern, but the hope is that they will recover slowly,"
Tata Consultancy Services Chairman Ratan Tata said at
the company's annual shareholder meeting on June 29.
Shares of Infosys, which has a market value of about $25
billion, are down about 11.5 percent this year, while those of
top-ranked TCS are up about 8.7 percent. By comparison, the main
30-share Bombay index has gained about 13 percent.
A weaker first half may have been factored in by the street,
but "hopes for recovery in 2HFY13 are fading fast," Bhavin Shah,
chief executive of Equirus Securities, said in a July 2 report.
He has an "underweight" rating on the IT sector.
For the June quarter, analysts expect little or no
sequential dollar-term sales growth for Infosys. The company may
say sales grew 0.5 percent, Deutsche Bank analyst Aniruddha
Bhosale said in a note. Bhosale, who advises clients pick TCS,
expects it to report sequential growth of 2.6 percent.
Infosys is seen posting a profit of 23 billion Indian rupees
($413.71 million), compared with 17.2 billion rupees a year ago,
while TCS is seen coming in at 29.7 billion rupees, 23.3 percent
more than the year-earlier period, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The companies are expected to benefit from an 8.5 percent
fall in the rupee during the quarter. However, analysts see some
negative cross-currency effect due to the move in the euro and
British pound versus the U.S. dollar.
"The rupee depreciating is not a reason good enough to play
these stocks, as the outlook in terms of overall demand remains
weak," Apurva Shah said.
($1 = 55.5950 Indian rupees)
