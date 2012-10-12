(Repeats item ahead of Infosys result)
* What: July-September earnings of top 3 software services
firms
* When: Infosys on Friday, TCS on Oct. 19, Wipro on Nov. 2
* Focus: Likely increase in client spending, fierce
competition in Europe
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, Oct 9 India's leading software
exporters could see a modest uptick in outsourcing business from
the United States and Europe despite a warning on Tuesday from
the International Monetary Fund that it sees the risk for a
serious global slowdown as "alarmingly high."
India's National Association of Software and Service
Companies, or NASSCOM, expects the sector to expand exports by
11-14 percent in the current fiscal year that ends in March,
compared with 16 percent last year and about 30 percent before
the global financial crisis. India's $100 billion software and
services industry relies on the United States and Europe for
three-quarters of its revenue.
"We are far from a situation that is reassuring, but the
general view is that the economic situation, especially in the
U.S., has improved in the last few months," Apurva Shah, head of
investment research at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund in Mumbai, told
Reuters. "Even though the IMF is not saying anything new, coming
from them, people are bound to sit up and take notice. The worry
is that any small thing can still suddenly take us back.
"Anecdotally, especially from the larger IT companies, it
seems as though the second half of the year might be slightly
better," Shah said.
Any pick-up in momentum would cheer investors, especially
those in No.2 provider and industry bellwether Infosys Ltd
, whose shares are down by a tenth this year after
missing revenue targets, lagging the 21 percent gain in the
broader market.
Infosys is expected to post a 24.9 percent rise in profit in
the quarter ended Sept. 30 to 23.8 billion Indian rupees
($453.59 million), according to Thomson Reuters data, when it
kicks off the quarterly earnings season on Friday.
"The mood is a bit upbeat now," said Sudin Apte, CEO of
Offshore Insights, an outsourcing market consultancy that
recently surveyed 267 companies worldwide on their technology
spending plans.
Apte expects a loosening of purse strings compared with six
months earlier, not a dramatic shift. "Now you're going to see
at least a little bit acceleration in decision making," he said.
Infosys has gained nearly 18 percent since hitting a low in
July when it announced a deeper-than-expected cut to its
full-year growth forecast. Its larger rival, Tata Consultancy
Services Ltd (TCS), added almost 22 percent from its
April low this year.
"Infosys has rallied sharply on expectations that there are
no further risks to FY13 revenue guidance," UBS analyst Diviya
Nagarajan wrote on Oct 4.
Nagarajan expects Infosys to forecast full fiscal year
revenue growth of 6 percent, including a 1.5 percent boost from
its recent acquisition of Swiss consultancy Lodestone. That
implies 4.5 percent growth in Infosys' legacy business, slightly
below the company's guidance of 5 percent.
"We think a cut to organic revenue guidance would be a
negative surprise," she wrote.
Last month, Infosys agreed to pay about $350 million for
Lodestone, which specialises in advising large corporations,
such as automaker BMW, on the best use of business
management software by SAP AG. The purchase is the
largest ever for a company that has been criticised by investors
for not being bolder with its $3.7 billion in cash.
Infosys and Tata face increased competition for outsourcing
contracts from global players including Accenture and
IBM.
In a sign that corporate clients are eager to cut costs but
are yet to take the plunge on discretionary spending, global
rival Accenture grew its outsourcing revenue 10 percent in the
quarter that ended in August, even as consulting revenue fell.
TCS, which will report earnings on Oct 19, is seen reporting
a 35 percent rise in quarterly profit to 33.1 billion rupees,
Thomson Reuters data showed, while TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran has
stuck with a bullish tone.
The outlook is "looking good, looks positive, there's no
negative news," he said on Sept 25.
Demand for cost-cutting by clients in the UK, Germany and
France is potentially to the benefit of outsourcers if it means
moving some functions to lower-cost offshore locations.
"Indian companies are more aggressive in continental Europe
than ever before," said Frederic Giron, a principal analyst with
Forrester Research, who advises corporations on their
outsourcing strategies and choice of vendors.
"Even second-tier IT companies are increasingly trying to
get on the radar of European IT buyers," Giron said.
($1 = 52.4700 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; Editing
by Matt Driskill)