Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MUMBAI Tech Mahindra(TEML.NS) shares rose more than 5 percent on Friday to its highest since May 2007 after the company's July-September earnings beat some analysts' estimates.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted July-September consolidated net profit of 7.18 billion rupees, slightly higher than consensus forecasts of 7.1 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra shares were up 5.4 percent at 9:28 a.m., outperforming a 0.14 percent fall in the Nifty. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)