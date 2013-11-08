MUMBAI Nov 8 India's Tech Mahindra shares rose more than 5 percent on Friday to its highest since May 2007 after the company's July-September earnings beat some analysts' estimates.

Tech Mahindra on Thursday posted July-September consolidated net profit of 7.18 billion rupees ($114.71 million), slightly higher than consensus forecasts of 7.1 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra shares were up 5.4 percent at 0358 GMT, outperforming a 0.14 percent fall in the NSE index.

($1 = 62.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)