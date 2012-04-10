* CEO sees potential for orders from Mahindra's defence
business
* Tech Mahindra, Satyam shares outperform peers this year
(Adds details, comments on defence business)
By Harichandan Arakali
BANGALORE, April 10 India's Tech Mahindra Ltd
and Satyam Computer Services Ltd, which are in the
process of a merger, aim to hire up to 10,000 staff for the
combined entity in 2012/13 to meet an expected rise in demand
for technology services.
The companies also plan to complement their parent Mahindra
& Mahindra group's move to become a major defence
manufacturer, Tech Mahindra CEO Vineet Nayyar said on Tuesday.
Tech Mahindra bought Satyam in a government-backed auction
in 2009 after Satyam's founder admitted to one of India's
biggest accounting frauds.
The merger, after regulatory approvals that are expected
later this year, would create India's fifth-largest software
services exporter by revenue.
"We are trying to secure more efficiencies internally, we'll
see how it works out, but I think it will be anywhere between
5,000 to 10,000 range," Nayyar told Reuters, referring to hiring
plans for the fiscal year that began on April 1.
The two companies, whose clients include BT Group Plc
and SAAB Group, together have about 75,000 employees.
Tech Mahindra hired 4,413 employees in the first nine months
of 2011/12, while Satyam added 3,014 new staff in the same
period.
Shares in Tech Mahindra have jumped about 24 percent in the
year to date and Satyam climbed 22 percent, both outperforming
the sector's 4 percent rise and an almost flat
bellwether Infosys Ltd.
In the merger, shareholders will get one share of Tech
Mahindra for every 8.5 shares of Satyam, the two companies said
on March 21.
The combined technology services company, which would
contribute almost a fifth of the agriculture-to-aerospace
group's $14 billion annual revenue, also hopes to chip in with
engineering and software designs for the conglomerate's main
automobile business and foray into defence contracts.
"There's nothing in defence, or in automobiles, which can be
done without technology," Nayyar said. "They (Mahindra) are
great in manufacturing ... we're great in design and this gives
synergies which are unique. Not many technology companies have
that finesse, except possibly TCS."
TCS, or Tata Consultancy Services, is India's
biggest software services company and part of the Tata
industrial group that controls Europe-based steelmaker Corus and
luxury car brands Jaguar Land Rover.
Mahindra & Mahindra, India's biggest maker of utility
vehicles and tractors, is controlled by billionaire Anand
Mahindra who has a penchant for acquisitions.
In the last few years, the group bought majority stakes in
Korean automaker Ssangyong, electric car maker Reva,
two-wheeler maker Kinetic, Punjab Tractors and
Australia's Gippsland Aeronautics.
Nayyar said the combined technology services company would
look to get a foot in the door, either directly or through
spin-off contracts that the group wins.
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and Ranjit Gangadharan)