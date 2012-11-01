* Operators can keep some high-quality airwaves-official
* Will have to pay auction-based price
* Carriers say they risked losing connectivity
(Adds details, background)
By Arup Roychoudhury
NEW DELHI, Nov 1 A panel of Indian ministers
says telecom operators fighting the withdrawal by government of
high quality airwaves will be allowed to keep some of their
spectrum holdings, according to a government official.
Market leaders Bharti Airtel and Vodafone's
India unit -- two of the country's oldest carriers --
will be hit hardest by the replacement of 900 MHz band spectrum
by lower quality 1800 Mhz band capacity.
The panel's concession will allow carriers to retain 2.5 Mhz
of spectrum, offering relief to operators who said they risked
losing connectivity.
The companies will have to match an auction-based price for
the 2.5 Mhz of capacity they are allowed to retain and buy any
additional spectrum they need from the auction, said the
government official who asked not to be named.
He said the panel's decision was final.
Carriers will have to build more mobile masts and replace
some existing gear for the spectrum switch, which they estimate
will cost them billions of dollars.
The auction for 900 Mhz spectrum will have to be conducted
by March, the source said.
A separate auction of spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band is due
to start on Nov. 12 following the decision by India's Supreme
Court to revoke permits issued in a scandal-tainted sale in
2008, which has affected the licences of eight carriers.
The panel also proposed that carriers buying other telecom
companies will have to match auction-determined prices for
airwaves they acquire from the target company, the official
said.
This proposal, along with a recommendation for a surcharge
on airwaves holdings, will be considered by the cabinet on Nov.
8, the official said.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Additional reporting by
Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by
David Cowell)