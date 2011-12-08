(Repeats story issued late on Wednesday)
* Govt has in principle agreed to BSNL plan to surrender
spectrum
* Govt will look at auctioning spectrum-telecoms secy
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Dec 7 India has "in principle"
accepted a proposal from state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
to surrender wireless broadband spectrum in several
telecoms zones and will look at auctioning it to other players,
the telecoms secretary said.
If the proposal is approved, BSNL's fourth-generation
wireless broadband spectrum could be made available to the
highest bidder in India's ferociously competitive telecoms
sector. The firm has spectrum in 20 of the country's 22 telecoms
zones.
"That proposal was considered and in principle this is
something which is considered as acceptable provided the details
are worked out," R. Chandrashekhar told reporters, adding that
the firm proposed giving up spectrum in a "substantial number"
of zones.
BSNL spent 83.14 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) last year on
broadband spectrum after it was forced to match the highest
bidder in a state-run auction that attracted much higher bids
than expected.
The firm has told the government the price it paid for the
spectrum in many of the telecoms zones is "not becoming a viable
case" for it, Chandrashekhar said.
"The specifics will still have to be worked out," he said,
when asked if BSNL would get a refund of the money it had paid.
BSNL, once India's top telecoms carrier, has lost market
share to private operators in Asia's third-largest economy, and
now ranks fifth by mobile subscribers and has made losses in the
past two fiscal years.
Two slots of broadband spectrum in each of India's 22 zones
were sold in the auction. State-run telecoms firms who were
given an extra slot matched the highest bid price.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, India's other
state-run carrier, was given spectrum in the two zones where
BSNL is not present.
Reliance Industries, India's biggest listed
company, bought the only firm to have won broadband spectrum in
all 22 telecom zones. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, Indian
mobile market leader Bharti Airtel are among firms
that won broadband spectrum in some of the zones.
None of the spectrum winners have launched fourth-generation
broadband services yet, with most of them looking at building
fourth-generation (4G) networks based on the long-term evolution
(LTE) technology.
($1 = 51.4125 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)