(Adds comment by BJP opposition)
Nov 19 India's federal police on Saturday
conducted searches at Vodafone's Indian unit and Bharti
Airtel's offices seeking details on spectrum
allocation by the government to operators between 2001-02.
The searches were in regard to possible irregularities in
allotting spectrum during the previous government led by the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now in opposition, Central Bureau
of Investigation's (CBI) spokeswoman, Dharini Mishra told
Reuters.
"All our documents are in complete compliance with the
governing laws and regulations. Vodafone India is completely
co-operating with the officials and will provide them all the
required details as part of their checks," Vodafone said in a
statement.
The CBI conducted raids at Vodafone's Mumbai and New Delhi
offices and Bharti Airtel's office in Gurgaon, near New Delhi.
"We would like to categorically state that all the spectrum
allotted to us from time to time has been strictly as per the
stated government policy," Bharti Airtel's spokesman said in a
statement.
"We are providing all details and correspondence to the
authorities and shall provide complete support as needed in the
matter," Bharti Airtel's spokesperson said.
India's Congress party-led government has been rocked by a
series of corruption scandals that sparked massive street
protests by anti-graft activists, sent prominent politicians to
trial and undermined investor confidence in the Asian giant.
The biggest case involves the trial of business executives
and the former telecoms minister, who is accused of taking
bribes to favour some firms which wanted to buy mobile phone
licences. A state auditor has said the under-selling of licences
for kickbacks may have cost India $39 billion in revenue.
Saturday's searches could give the Congress party ammunition
to fight back against the main opposition BJP's attacks against
the government. Shouting matches and walkouts shut down
parliament on a near daily basis for much of the year.
The BJP repeated past accusations that the CBI was under the
tacit control of the Congress party. A BJP spokesman said the
searches were carried out to deflect scrutiny away from the
government's own corruption scandals.
"Now they are raking up this issue just to divert the
attention," Prakash Javadekar, a BJP spokesperson told a press
conference.
Controversial anti-corruption legislation will
likely top the agenda when parliament reconvenes on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI & Matthias Williams in
NEW DELHI, Editing by Jonathan thatcher)