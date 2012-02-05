(Repeats Friday story with no changes to text)
By Tony Munroe and Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Feb 3 Vodafone,
for one, is wasting little time in capitalising on a blockbuster
Indian court verdict that's likely to shake up the world's
second-largest mobile phone market.
Within hours of a Thursday ruling by India's highest court
that all licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be
revoked, jeopardising the operations of a handful of smaller
carriers, the UK giant ran front-page newspaper ads inviting
users of rival networks to sign up for its service without
having to change their phone number.
Vodafone, the world's largest carrier by revenue and the
number-two in India, is a major beneficiary of a ruling that is
likely to accelerate the winnowing of an industry crowded with
more than a dozen competitors.
Norway's Telenor, the most active among a wave of
new entrants following the 2008 award of licences, told Reuters
on Thursday it may pull out of India after the court ruled all
the licences held by its local joint venture be revoked.
It said in a statement on Friday it intended "to fight to
protect our lawful investments in the country."
If Telenor, whose joint venture with Unitech
operates as Uninor, left, it would benefit Bharti Airtel
, Vodafone, Reliance Communications and Idea
Cellular, which have long sought consolidation.
Mahesh Uppal, director at consultants Com First (India),
said the verdict is a "huge blessing" for the biggest operators.
"Not only because the reduced competition is de facto
consolidation, but also because the spectrum supplies which
seemed to be drying up for them, are now plentiful again."
The biggest carriers struggle with service quality on their
overstretched networks. The court ordered the telecoms regulator
to come up with rules to auction the spectrum in four months.
"The speculators will exit, the serious ones will bid,"
Uppal said.
An exit by smaller carriers would also open a window for a
return to telecoms by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries
, which in 2010 unexpectedly bought the only company
with nationwide 4G spectrum, but has not launched a service.
BUYERS AND SELLERS
Fierce competition, exacerbated by the wave of new licences
issued in 2008 by a telecoms minister, Andimuthu Raja, now in
jail awaiting trial over the auction, has prevented carriers
from turning rampant user growth in India into big profits.
Vodafone, India's largest foreign corporate investor, booked
a 2.3 billion pound impairment charge in 2010 on its operation
in the country, though its fortunes have been improving. Last
month, the Supreme Court ruled it was not liable for $2.2
billion in tax in a long-running dispute with the government.
BNP Paribas analyst Kunal Vora said the market could shrink
to seven carriers. "We believe most new entrants are unlikely to
bid in a future spectrum auction," he wrote in a note.
That's still too many, according to Vodafone's India chief,
Marten Pieters, who told Reuters in November India can sustain
four or five players.
Both Bharti and Vodafone are expected to be among the buyers
of competitors, once rules allow.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, has expressed its intention to be a consolidator, but it
is burdened by $6.5 billion in debt, profits that have shrunk
for nine straight quarters and it is trying to sell its telecom
towers.
Idea, controlled by the Aditya Birla conglomerate, is losing
seven of its active licences and is expected to re-bid for them,
but it is also seen as a beneficiary of the court ruling if it
means less competition in its core rural market.
The fourth-biggest by subscribers, Idea has long been seen
as either a seller or a buyer. Seventh-ranked Aircel, 74 percent
owned by Malaysia's Maxis, is seen as a takeover target.
MUKESH RETURNS?
While industry experts don't expect a foreign newcomer to
India through the upcoming auction of spectrum, given
still-tough market dynamics, Reliance Industries is a wild card.
The conglomerate, with more than $15 billion in cash, has
been diversifying beyond its core energy and refining business.
Morgan Stanley said in a note it expects the company to be
interested in bidding for 2G spectrum, along with Bharti,
Vodafone, Reliance Communications, Idea, and possibly Uninor.
Mukesh Ambani helped build Reliance Communications, but lost
the company to his once-estranged brother Anil when the two
split the business empire founded by their late father.
The brothers buried the hatchet in 2010, and speculation has
been rampant that Mukesh would invest in Reliance Communications
or become a tower tenant for the 4G service.
"He's got 4G licences. For him, this would be a
complementary service," said Kunal Bajaj, partner and director
of Indian operations of London-based consultants Analysys Mason.
Telenor's decision is another swing factor. Its India joint
venture has 36 million customers, seven times the population of
Norway, but good for only 8th place in India.
Bharti had 176 million users in India at end-December,
giving it a fifth of the 894 million-strong market. Only China,
with 976 million subscribers, has more, but they are shared
among just three operators.
Some smaller operators whose licences were ordered cancelled
had already slowed or stopped investing, allowing bigger
carriers to begin nudging up tariffs in a country where calls
can cost just 1 U.S. cent a minute.
Telenor, however, has continued to invest in India, as has
Sistema Shyam Teleservices, controlled by Russia's Sistema
, which is set to lose all but one of its licences under
the court order. Sistema has 15 million subscribers.
"Not all of the players are necessarily going to pack up and
go away," Bajaj said. "There are some serious players who have
been investing in infrastructure."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)