MUMBAI, April 10 India's Loop Telecom will close
down its operations after losing its licenses in the wake of an
alleged multi-billion dollar corruption scandal, a company
spokesman said, while its sister company Loop Mobile would
continue operations in Mumbai.
India's Supreme Court in February ordered cancellation of
122 telecoms licences held by eight operators, including that of
Loop Telecom, because of alleged irregularities in the way they
were awarded in 2008.
A state auditor estimated New Delhi may have lost as much as
$34 billion as the permits were given out at "unbelievably low"
prices.
Loop is the third casualty of the court ruling, after Abu
Dhabi's Etisalat said it would close its Indian
operation and Bahrain's Batelco agreed to sell its 43
percent stake in its Indian joint venture.
"We have no choice given the Supreme Court judgment," a
spokesman for Loop Telecom told Reuters.
Loop Telecom has written to the government to demand a 38
billion rupee ($740.81 million) refund for its license fees plus
interest, compensation charges and bank guarantees, the Mint
newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a letter signed by the
company's managing director.
The company spokesman confirmed the letter had been sent,
but declined to comment on the amount demanded.
Loop Telecom has contacted its around 6,000 subscribers to
urge them to switch to an alternative mobile telecom provider.
The decision will not impact Loop Mobile, a company in the Loop
Group that runs mobile services in the city of Mumbai.
"Loop Mobile and Loop Telecom are separate legal entities,"
a spokeswoman for Loop Mobile told Reuters in a statement.
Loop Mobile received no licenses in the 2008 allocation.
India is the world's second-biggest mobile phone market with
more than 900 million subscribers. Bharti Airtel,
Reliance Communications, Vodafone India and
Idea Cellular dominate the market with a combined
share of about 65 percent.