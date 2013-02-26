MUMBAI Feb 26 Shares in India's mobile network operators rallied on Tuesday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd rising as much as 9.3 percent, on hopes the government would have to cut the reserve price in the auctions of remaining airwaves.

Expectations rose after only Sistema bid in an auction of airwaves on Monday.

Bharti shares were up 4 percent as of 0349 GMT, while Idea Cellular Ltd were up 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)