BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI Feb 26 Shares in India's mobile network operators rallied on Tuesday, with Bharti Airtel Ltd rising as much as 9.3 percent, on hopes the government would have to cut the reserve price in the auctions of remaining airwaves.
Expectations rose after only Sistema bid in an auction of airwaves on Monday.
Bharti shares were up 4 percent as of 0349 GMT, while Idea Cellular Ltd were up 3.2 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.